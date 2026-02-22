Holashtak 2026 marks the eight days before Holi, considered inauspicious in astrology when planetary positions are believed intense, so auspicious ceremonies and major new beginnings are usually avoided during this period traditionally.

The belief in auspicious and inauspicious periods has long existed in astrology, and Holashtak is linked to this tradition. The eight days before Holi are known as Holashtak, during which auspicious activities like marriage, housewarming, and tonsure ceremonies are usually avoided due to unfavorable planetary positions.

When will Holashtak 2026 begin?

According to the Panchang, Holashtak will begin on Tuesday, February 24, and continue until Tuesday, March 3. It is believed that starting शुभ कार्य during this period may not yield desired results. Devotional practices and prayers are therefore recommended during these eight days.

Aries (Mesh): Possible Challenges

Aries natives may face obstacles in work and business. Planned tasks could get delayed, and unnecessary disputes may arise. Property-related issues may resurface, and minor health concerns within the family could cause stress during this period.

Virgo (Kanya): Financial and Relationship Strain

Virgo natives may need to be cautious with finances, as unexpected expenses or losses are possible. Workplace pressure may increase, and misunderstandings could arise in personal relationships. Paying attention to diet and health is also advisable.

Sagittarius (Dhanu): Emotional Ups and Downs

Sagittarius natives may experience emotional stress due to concerning news or family matters. Delays in plans, financial caution, and maintaining harmony in relationships will be important. Staying calm and avoiding impulsive decisions can help manage this phase better.



The information in this article has been taken from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers.