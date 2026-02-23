For Scorpios, this time could bring money troubles and mental stress. Your money might get stuck, and you could be late in repaying loans. There's a chance of losses in business and instability at your job. You might have disagreements with colleagues, and hidden enemies could create problems. You'll feel more doubtful and insecure, which can spoil your relationships. Your health will also be weak. Be careful about stomach issues, blood pressure, or stress-related problems. Making quick, hasty decisions will only cause harm.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.