Weekly Horoscope, February 23 to March 1: Love, Career, Money, and Health Predictions
Weekly Horoscope Feb 23 to Mar 1, 2026: Check out your weekly forecast for love, career, money, and health. With 4 planets in Aquarius, some signs might face challenges. Read your weekly predictions.
From Feb 23-Mar 1, Mars enters Aquarius, joining 4 other planets. This forms a rare five-planet combo and an inauspicious Angarak Yog, affecting the world. See your forecast.
Aries
New income sources may appear. Travel is pleasant and profitable. Career success is likely. A special person helps finish old tasks. Respect your spouse. Health is average.
Taurus
Business profits may not meet expectations. You'll get support from friends and family. Face issues with property or vehicles. Your partner's support will be a comfort. Be healthy.
Gemini
Avoid arguments at home over small issues. Expenses will exceed income. Don't expect much support from parents. Be cautious in love. Avoid laziness. Meet old friends.
Cancer
Be careful with money to avoid loss. Avoid carelessness at work. Don't overspend. Keep plans to yourself. Watch your diet to prevent stomach issues. Be cautious.
Leo
Students may find great success. A disagreement with your love partner is possible. A work trip could bring new connections. Family life will be happy. Health improves.
Virgo
This week, don't poke your nose into other people's business. This time might be a bit tough for health. Business profits will be less than expected. You might overspend. Kids may worry you.
Libra
Love relationships are set to improve. A business trip is possible; be careful with health and belongings. Don't be careless with your career. Family discord is likely.
Scorpio
Financially, this week isn't great. Business profits will be low. Relationships with relatives may suffer. Don't make emotional decisions. Be cautious in love.
Sagittarius
A religious trip is possible. Settle property matters out of court. Your partner will be your strength. Avoid risky investments. Read documents before signing. Stay healthy.
Capricorn
Love relationships will strengthen. Married life will be harmonious. Avoid short-term gains in business. Don't make rash decisions. Avoid arguments with younger family members.
Aquarius
Siblings will help with home issues. Love bonds may get stronger. An old dispute could be resolved. Good time for salaried people. Avoid risky deals. Lent money may get stuck.
Pisces
Big work responsibility ahead. Business grows. Busy, but spouse supports you. Drive carefully.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
