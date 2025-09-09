Image Credit : Getty

With Mercury exalted in the seventh house, Bhadra Maha Purusha Yoga is formed. You may become a prominent figure in society. Status and rank are likely to increase in any field. There's a possibility of loving or marrying someone from a wealthy or influential family. Job promotions are on the horizon. Career and business activities increase. Personal problems get resolved.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.