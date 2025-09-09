Mercury in Virgo 2025: Bhadra Yoga Brings Wealth to These Zodiac Signs
From September 16th to October 2nd, Mercury transits Virgo, forming Bhadra Yoga. This brings luck and wealth to specific zodiac signs like Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Pisces. Learn how this planetary transit impacts your fortune.
Leo
With Mercury exalted in the house of wealth, income increases exponentially. Stocks may see record profits. Pending payments will be collected. Salary, allowances, career, and business income exceed expectations. Financial and personal problems get resolved. Auspicious events occur within the family. Profitable connections with influential people are made.
Virgo
As Mercury, the ruling planet, is exalted in this sign, Bhadra Maha Purusha Yoga is formed. Virgos reach the top in their field. Wealth increases in many ways. Personal and financial problems are likely to be fully resolved. All financial and property matters are settled. They achieve high positions in their jobs. Career and business profits exceed expectations. They gain recognition as prominent figures in society.
Scorpio
With Mercury exalted in the house of gains, almost everything turns to gold for Scorpios. Sudden financial gains are likely. Income increases in many ways. Profitable connections are made. Promotions and salary increases are possible. Professional life progresses well. Businesses thrive in terms of profit. Property disputes are resolved positively.
Sagittarius
With Mercury exalted in the tenth house, Bhadra Maha Purusha Yoga is formed. This leads to achieving high positions in any field. You will have authority in your work. Success in competitive exams and interviews is likely. Income in career and business exceeds expectations. Unemployed find desired jobs. Opportunities for better jobs arise. You gain recognition.
Capricorn
With Mercury exalted in the house of luck, even ordinary people can become wealthy. Income increases in various ways. Sudden financial gains are also possible. Significant salary increases, career, and business income are likely. Your advice and suggestions in career and jobs become very useful to superiors. Family and married life will be joyful.
Pisces
With Mercury exalted in the seventh house, Bhadra Maha Purusha Yoga is formed. You may become a prominent figure in society. Status and rank are likely to increase in any field. There's a possibility of loving or marrying someone from a wealthy or influential family. Job promotions are on the horizon. Career and business activities increase. Personal problems get resolved.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.