Saturn Retrograde 2026: Hardships End and Success Returns for Five Signs
Shani Vakri: Saturn is known as the provider of karma and the judge of justice. This planet is about to begin its retrograde motion. Because of this, a golden age is coming for five zodiac signs. They will regain their former glory.
Shani Transit
According to astrology, slow-moving Saturn is in Pisces. After July 27, 2026, it will go retrograde, doubling the luck and bringing good days for five zodiac signs.
Royal yoga for these zodiac signs due to Saturn...
Taurus: Expect promotions & big business profits.
Virgo: Your income will double & stalled projects will succeed.
Libra: A happy time with financial gains & new opportunities.
The troubles of these zodiac signs are over
Capricorn: Your hard work will pay off with huge gains in investments. Your confidence at work will grow.
Aquarius: Expect sudden positive life changes and new paths to wealth.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
