Saturn Retrograde 2025: Positive life changes for Taurus, Gemini, and Virgo
Saturn, which entered Pisces from Aquarius in March this year, will begin its retrograde motion on July 13th. This retrograde will last for approximately 138 days.
| Published : May 13 2025, 12:33 PM
2 Min read
In astrology, Saturn is considered a powerful planet as it stays in a zodiac sign for two and a half years. This extended stay results in a long-lasting impact. Saturn, which transitioned from Aquarius to Pisces in March, begins its retrograde on July 13th, lasting 138 days.
During these 138 days, Saturn will significantly influence certain zodiac signs, bringing unexpected benefits and positive changes to three specific signs. Let's explore which three signs will experience good fortune during Saturn's retrograde.
Taurus: This retrograde period brings financial awakening for Taurus. Current financial gains are expected, along with the completion of pending tasks. Respect and fame in society will increase. Luck will favor them, helping overcome challenges. Clarity in tasks and courage in decisions will improve.
Gemini: Saturn's retrograde in Pisces opens new opportunities for Geminis, especially for those seeking job changes. Financial conditions will strengthen. Big aspirations and desires are likely to be fulfilled during this time. Marital life will see improvements and problem resolution.
Virgo: Saturn's retrograde brings positive changes in the professional sphere for Virgos. Support from colleagues will lead to success. Long-term investments will become profitable. Marital life will improve, and a happy family atmosphere will prevail. Mutual understanding with partners strengthens the relationship.
