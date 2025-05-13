Image Credit : Freepik

For Capricorn, this conjunction will be in the 5th house, which is the house of creativity, love, and fun. You will get success in creative projects. Romance will increase in love life, and singles may find a special someone. This day is also good for students. Your mood will be fresh and energetic.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.