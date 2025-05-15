Saturn-Mercury alignment brings luck and wealth for these 4 zodiac signs
Saturn and Mercury are positioned 30 degrees apart, forming Dwidwadasha Yoga. This potent alignment impacts all zodiac signs, but particularly benefits four.
| Published : May 15 2025, 01:52 PM
1 Min read
Dwidwadasha Yoga forms when two planets are in the 2nd and 12th houses or 30 degrees apart. This time, it's between Saturn and Mercury, benefiting five signs.
Dwidwadasha Yoga is auspicious for Virgo, promising progress in business and career. Opportunities for financial gains in business will arise.
Libra will experience positive outcomes. Long-standing issues will resolve, work style improves, and success in exams or government jobs is likely. Property matters will also settle.
Capricorn will find increased interest in religious activities and enjoy family time. Success in competitive exams, paternal support, travel, and potential childbirth are foreseen.
Aquarius will receive support from friends, experience joyful times, achieve success in various fields, gain confidence, and see improved finances.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
