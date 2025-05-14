Venus Transit 2025: Luck, wealth, and happiness for these zodiac signs
According to astrology, Venus is transiting into Aries. This could mark the beginning of good days for people of these 3 zodiac signs.
| Published : May 14 2025, 01:28 PM
1 Min read
Venus transits into Aries on May 31, marking good days for 3 zodiac signs. Married couples can expect a blissful period and increased wealth.
Venus's transit is favorable for Libra. Being the ruler of Libra and transiting the 7th house, it promises a happy married life, family harmony, and potential gains from partnerships.
Leo can expect a positive impact. This transit, occurring in your house of fortune and foreign lands, brings luck in work, completion of pending tasks, and significant wealth increase.
Aries will benefit as Venus transits their house of marriage, also ruling wealth. Expect sudden financial gains, potential promotion, recognition at work, and good profits for businesses.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
