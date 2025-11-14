Shani Budh Margi 2025: Rare Planetary Event Brings Wealth to These Signs
Shani Budh Margi 2025 lucky zodiac signs: After 500 years, both Saturn and Mercury are ending their retrograde motion at the same time. In this post, we can take a detailed look at the zodiac signs that will benefit from this.
Saturn and Mercury End Retrograde
According to astrology, planets change signs at specific intervals. Sometimes, they also move backward. This backward movement is called retrograde motion in astrology.
On November 28, 2025, Saturn will end its retrograde motion in Pisces and move in a direct path. Similarly, Mercury will end its retrograde in Scorpio on November 17. Due to this, some zodiac signs are set to receive benefits. Let's look at them in detail in this post.
Gemini
For Gemini, Mercury ends its retrograde in the 6th house, and Saturn in the 10th. Geminis will reach new career heights. Your creativity and leadership will be praised. You'll get new responsibilities. Job seekers will get good news.
Life's problems will fade. Friends will be supportive. Married life will be happy. Family confusion will end, and you'll get full support.
Libra
During this period, Libras will see health improvements. Business crises will end. Income hurdles will be removed. You'll get the cash flow for a prosperous life. Ways to clear debts will appear. Those in court cases will get favorable news.
Capricorn
For Capricorn, Saturn ends retrograde in the 3rd house and Mercury in the 11th. Expect unexpected cash flow and good profits from investments. Your courage and self-confidence will soar.
You'll make bold decisions and succeed. Family confusion will clear. Happiness will come through children. Auspicious events may happen at home.
Aquarius
For Aquarius, Mercury ends retrograde in the 10th house and Saturn in the 2nd. You'll see immense career growth and wealth. It's a great time for business. You'll get chances to start new projects. Financial gains will increase, and cash flow will be steady. Educational efforts will succeed, and communication will improve.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.