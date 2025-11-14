Image Credit : Getty

According to astrology, planets change signs at specific intervals. Sometimes, they also move backward. This backward movement is called retrograde motion in astrology.

On November 28, 2025, Saturn will end its retrograde motion in Pisces and move in a direct path. Similarly, Mercury will end its retrograde in Scorpio on November 17. Due to this, some zodiac signs are set to receive benefits. Let's look at them in detail in this post.