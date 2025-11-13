Trigrahi Yoga 2025: These Zodiac Signs Will Gain Power and Prosperity
On November 16, 2025, a rare Trigrahi Yoga forms as the Sun, Mars, and Mercury align in Scorpio. This powerful planetary event may bring royal luck, success, and fortune to select zodiac signs.
In November 2025, Sun, Mars, and Mercury will meet in Scorpio, forming the rare Trigrahi Yoga. This auspicious alignment will bring great fortune to certain zodiac signs.
Scorpio
With this yoga in their first house, Scorpios will see a boost in confidence and personality. They'll complete tasks, gain respect, and may buy property or a new vehicle.
Cancer
This yoga in the fifth house benefits Cancer. Students will focus better, investments may yield profits, and creativity will rise. Good news regarding children is also possible.
Capricorn
For Capricorn, this yoga in the 11th house brings gains. Expect unexpected income, fulfilled desires, career progress, and increased social influence. A very profitable time.
Aquarius
Aquarius sees career growth with this yoga in the 10th house: promotions, raises, and legal wins.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.