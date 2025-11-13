Navpancham Rajyog 2025: Sun and Varuna Bring Luck to 3 Zodiac Signs
Navpancham Rajyog Lucky zodiac signs: According to astrology, the Sun, the king of planets, and Varuna (Neptune) are positioned 120 degrees from each other, forming the Navpancham Rajyoga. Let's look at the zodiac signs that will benefit from this.
In astrology, the Sun, the king of planets, stays in one sign for about 30 days. On Nov 16, it enters Scorpio, joining Mars and Mercury, forming powerful yogas.
On Nov 21, the Sun joins Varuna (Neptune) to form the powerful Navpancham Rajyoga. The Sun and Varuna will be 120 degrees apart. Let's see which signs get lucky from this.
Cancer
Navpancham Rajyoga is very beneficial for Cancer natives as Sun and Varuna align in the fifth house. You'll see great benefits, good health, and happy news from kids.
Leo
This Rajyoga forms in Leo's fourth house, making it a great time. You'll enjoy wealth and luxury, possibly buying a new vehicle or property. Family life will be happy.
Libra
For Libras, this yoga brings joy. With the Sun in the wealth house, expect financial gains and profitable investments.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.