Image Credit : Getty

For Aquarius, Saturn's transit and Jupiter's retrograde motion could prove beneficial. Saturn will move to the house of wealth from your sign, and Jupiter will be retrograde in the sixth house. You might receive sudden financial benefits from time to time. Business owners are unlikely to face financial challenges. New partners might join the business, bringing further advantages. Additionally, any distance between family members could decrease.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.