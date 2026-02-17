Powerful Raja Yoga 2026: Who Will Benefit From This Planetary Shift?
Raja Yoga formed by Jupiter, Sun, Venus, and Mercury in favorable positions may bring sudden positive changes for certain zodiac signs. Wealth, success, and long-awaited desires could be fulfilled by June.
Aries
Your wish for a promotion will come true. Income will rise, solving money issues. Health is good. You might move to a better company or get offers from abroad. Marriage is also likely.
Taurus
You'll likely achieve financial stability. Expect a big salary hike and stock market gains. Your bank balance will grow. Marriage and housewarming are on the cards. Your dream home is possible.
Leo
Your dream of working abroad may come true. A high-level government job is also possible. You'll find the right job with a little effort. You'll build your own home. Health will be great.
Virgo
Your career and business will progress. Professional activity and business demand will increase. Financial transactions will be smooth. You might earn from abroad. Marriage is likely.
Libra
Property disputes will end in your favor. You might inherit valuable property. You'll be able to get your own home. Income will increase, and family disputes will be resolved. A promotion is likely.
Capricorn
Your wish for a promotion will be fulfilled, with a big salary hike. Your bank balance will grow. You'll build a house and buy a vehicle. Problems will be resolved, bringing peace of mind.
