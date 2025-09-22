Image Credit : AI Meta

For Capricorns, October brings property and comfort. Rahu's influence will help you buy a vehicle. Help from relatives abroad may lead to new property. Delayed property tasks will finish. A happy family atmosphere will emerge, and plans for a new house will start. Investment profits could lead to buying land.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.