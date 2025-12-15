Rahu Transit 2026: Why Gemini, Libra and Aquarius Will Shine This Year
Rahu Transit 2026 will bring major changes with two key movements of Rahu. Gemini, Libra and Aquarius zodiac signs are likely to see strong gains in career, finances and personal life, making 2026 a joyful and transformative year.
Planet of confusion, restlessness
In astrology, Rahu is seen as a malefic planet causing confusion and sudden changes. Per Drik Panchang, Rahu will have two major transits in 2026, making it a key year for many signs.
Chasing luck..
Luck is always changing. In Vedic astrology, the nine planets are believed to greatly influence human life, shaping fortunes and challenges as they move between zodiac signs.
Impact on zodiac signs
A planetary transit affects all zodiac signs, but not equally. What's good for one sign might be bad for another. Every change brings its own opportunities and obstacles.
Entry into Aquarius
Rahu enters Dhanishta Nakshatra in Aquarius on Aug 2, 2026, then moves to Capricorn in Dec 2026. These transits are expected to bring good results for some signs. Here's who benefits.
Gemini
Rahu's transit may open big opportunities for Gemini. Long-pending career goals could be met. Startups and new ventures may see promising results. Gains are possible from foreign work.
Libra
This transit can strengthen finances for Libra. Investments and savings may yield profits. Those seeking a job change might find good opportunities. Family disputes may decrease.
Aquarius
For Aquarius, Rahu's move can turn hard work into progress. Long-term goals may finally take shape. Business and career plans could yield better-than-expected results.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
