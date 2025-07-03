Image Credit : Pinterest

Photos or mirror:

Keeping photos of family members or large mirrors in the pooja room is not good. It reduces spiritual energy. Also, avoid the reflection of God falling on the mirror.



Important Note:

To increase positive energy in your home, clean the pooja room daily. Remove old and unusable items immediately. Always light good-smelling incense or agarbatti in the pooja room. Following these steps will fill the pooja room with positive energy, bringing peace and good luck to your family.

