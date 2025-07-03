Pooja room essentials: Items to avoid for positive energy
Avoid placing certain items in the sacred pooja room.
Things to avoid in the pooja room
The pooja room is considered the most sacred space in a home. It should always be filled with positive energy for the house to be filled with prosperity. The pooja room plays a vital role in Indian culture. Many people follow several rituals every day, like lighting lamps in the morning and evening, offering flowers to God, and performing aarti with camphor. However, certain items should not be kept in the sacred pooja room. Let's find out what those items are...
1. Torn items...
It's common to have many books in the pooja room, like Puranas, Mantras, and Vrat Kathas. However, torn books shouldn't be kept there. It's considered disrespectful to knowledge and is believed to reduce ancestral blessings. So, avoid keeping such books.
2. Broken idols/pictures of deities:
Broken idols or torn pictures of deities shouldn't be kept in the pooja room. Dispose of them properly, preferably in a nearby river. This not only attracts bad luck but also brings unrest and financial difficulties to the family.
Garbage:
Leaving garbage, paper scraps, old flowers, or used lamps uncleaned in the pooja room is not good. It's believed to anger the deities. Remove such items immediately.
Sharp objects:
Sharp objects release negative energy. Therefore, knives, scissors, needles, etc., should not be kept in the pooja room. This creates quarrels and unrest in the family.
Black or red clothes:
Black represents bad luck, and red represents anger. So, avoid black or red clothes in the pooja room. Instead, use white, yellow, or green.
Empty vessels:
Keeping empty vessels without water in the pooja room is not good. It's considered a sign of poverty and financial loss. Always keep a Tulsi pot filled with water or a full rice container.
Old fruits/flowers:
Old flowers, spoiled fruits, or dried Tulsi leaves should not be kept in the pooja room. It's believed to displease the deities. Remove them immediately after the pooja.
Family photos
Photos or mirror:
Keeping photos of family members or large mirrors in the pooja room is not good. It reduces spiritual energy. Also, avoid the reflection of God falling on the mirror.
Important Note:
To increase positive energy in your home, clean the pooja room daily. Remove old and unusable items immediately. Always light good-smelling incense or agarbatti in the pooja room. Following these steps will fill the pooja room with positive energy, bringing peace and good luck to your family.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.