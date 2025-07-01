Vastu Tips: Here's why you should not keep footwear inside home
Placing shoes incorrectly can negatively impact peace, health, and wealth. Learn where not to keep footwear according to Vastu
Peace and Prosperity
Vastu experts say small daily habits can significantly impact peace and prosperity at home, like carelessly placing shoes. Removing shoes after coming inside is fine, but leaving them anywhere can attract negative energy.
Shoes in the bedroom?
The bedroom is crucial for rest and togetherness. Placing shoes there can cause sleeplessness, arguments, and misunderstandings. Dirty shoes in a resting space invite negative energy, leading to stress and aversion.
Shoes in the prayer room?
The prayer room is a sacred space for positive energy. Entering with shoes is disrespectful, reducing spiritual energy and causing anxiety. This harms devotion, safety, and peace of mind.
Kitchen
The kitchen, where food is prepared, is also sacred. Placing shoes there can cause health issues. Dirt from outside directly affects food, potentially leading to illnesses.
Main entrance
Shoes at the main entrance negatively impact the entire house. Vastu says Lakshmi enters through the door. Leaving shoes there rejects prosperity, affecting the family's finances.
North and East directions
Vastu guides shoe placement direction. Avoid north and east, representing positive energy. Placing shoes there attracts negativity, reducing Lakshmi's blessings.
Cabinet or shoe rack
A shoe cabinet or rack improves home organization. Keeping it clean, beside and not opposite the main door, promotes peace, positivity, and wealth. Avoid taking shoes into rooms unnecessarily, as it negatively impacts health, mind, and home environment. This isn't just Vastu; it's good hygiene for a clean, calm, and prosperous home.