Pitru Paksha 2025 and Lunar Eclipse: Tarpan Rituals, Timings & Significance
Pitru Paksha 2025 begins with a lunar eclipse on September 7th. This 15-day period is dedicated to ancestors. Learn how and when to perform Tarpan to receive their blessings.
Pitru Paksha Begins with Lunar Eclipse
Pitru Paksha 2025 starts on Sept 7th with a lunar eclipse. This 15-day period honors ancestors with rituals like Tarpan. Scriptures say the first day, coinciding with the eclipse, holds strong spiritual significance. It's a time for remembrance, prayers for peace, expressing gratitude, and seeking blessings.
Longest Eclipse of the Decade
Tomorrow's lunar eclipse is one of the decade's longest, visible across Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia. This holds special significance in Hindu tradition, as eclipses are believed to have potent spiritual energy. The combination of Pitru Paksha and the eclipse makes the first day especially important for ancestor remembrance.
Rules for Offering Water to Ancestors
Religious texts detail specific rules for offering water during Pitru Paksha. Midday is considered the ideal time. Face south, associated with ancestors. Wear a sacred thread on your right shoulder or cover your upper body with a clean cloth if you don't have one.
Use a Copper Vessel
Use a copper vessel filled with water, milk, black sesame seeds, and barley. Offer it with cupped hands, folded three times, while chanting mantras. Maintaining purity during the ritual is crucial.
Importance of Mantras
Mantras play a vital role. The main mantra is "Om Pitribhyah Namah," repeated while offering water. Devotees pray to and salute Lord Krishna during the ceremony.
Chant Mantras with Devotion
Chanting mantras with devotion connects one with divine energies and ancestors. Each offering strengthens the spiritual act. Mantras focus the mind and maintain discipline. Priests guide families on pronunciation and chanting methods for proper offerings.
Most Auspicious Time for Tarpan
The most auspicious time for Tarpan during Pitru Paksha is called Kutap Kaal. It's considered spiritually powerful for connecting with ancestors, maximizing benefits for the family, and ensuring offerings reach ancestral souls.
Things to Remember During Pitru Paksha
Hindu scriptures mention restrictions and practices during Pitru Paksha. People avoid auspicious events like weddings, housewarmings, or new ventures.
Garlic and Onions Prohibited
Home-cooked food should be sattvic, without garlic or onions. Devotees offer food to crows, cows, and dogs, considered ancestral symbols, after Tarpan. Performing rituals near a holy river is especially beneficial. Families maintain purity, devotion, and discipline, ensuring peace for ancestors and harmony at home.
