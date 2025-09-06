Image Credit : Getty

Home-cooked food should be sattvic, without garlic or onions. Devotees offer food to crows, cows, and dogs, considered ancestral symbols, after Tarpan. Performing rituals near a holy river is especially beneficial. Families maintain purity, devotion, and discipline, ensuring peace for ancestors and harmony at home.

