Lunar Eclipse September 7, 2025: Mantras and Remedies for Each Zodiac Sign
The total lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025, will be visible in many countries, including India. This eclipse holds spiritual significance as it falls during Pitru Paksha. Here's info on remedies and mantras for each zodiac sign.
Special Celestial Event
The total lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025, is one of the biggest astronomical events of the year. It will be clearly visible in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, parts of Europe, and Australia.
Lasting approximately 82 minutes and 6 seconds, this eclipse will turn the moon reddish, earning it the name “Blood Moon.” According to NASA, it's one of the longest lunar eclipses this year.
Spiritual Significance
This eclipse is special as it occurs on the full moon day marking the start of Pitru Paksha. It's considered an auspicious day to receive ancestral blessings and for spiritual growth. Scriptures say chanting mantras during an eclipse amplifies their benefits.
The moon represents the mind, emotions, motherhood, and family bonds. A lunar eclipse can cause mental unrest, sleeplessness, stress, and relationship issues. Astrologers recommend chanting specific mantras for each zodiac sign to counter these effects.
Mantras for Each Zodiac Sign
Aries: “Om Namo Narayanaya” - For overcoming obstacles and achieving success in career.
Taurus: “Om Hreem Namah Shivaya” - For family happiness and prosperity.
Gemini: “Om Kleem Krishnaya Namaha” - For clarity and decisive thinking.
Cancer: “Om Somaya Namaha” - For lunar protection and blessings.
Leo: “Om Hreem Suryaya Namaha” - For good health, fame, and promotion.
Virgo: “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” - For reducing debt and progress.
Libra: “Om Maha Lakshmyai Namaha” - For increased income and family well-being.
Scorpio: “Om Narasimhaya Namaha” - For conquering enemies and gaining mental strength.
Sagittarius: “Om Vishnave Namaha” - For spiritual strength, education, and travel benefits.
Capricorn: “Om Sanicharaya Namaha” - For mitigating Saturn's negative influence.
Aquarius: “Om Hreem Kalikayai Namaha” - For increased courage and boldness.
Pisces: “Om Namo Bhagavate Ramanujaya” - For spiritual growth and peace of mind.
Remedies and Rituals
- Astrologers recommend:
- Meditation and mantra chanting during the eclipse amplify their benefits.
- Lighting a lamp in saltwater dispels negativity and promotes mental clarity.
- Donating food and clothes after the eclipse brings ancestral blessings.
- Pregnant women and young children should avoid prolonged exposure during the eclipse.
- Bathing after the eclipse and lighting a ghee lamp promotes positive energy at home.
Astronomers vs. Astrologers
Astronomers view the lunar eclipse as a natural wonder to be observed with curiosity, not fear. Astrologers see it as a potent time for spiritual practices, recommending mantras and meditation for positive life changes.
Positive Beliefs, Positive Outcomes
While a celestial event, the 2025 lunar eclipse is believed to impact lives spiritually. Chanting mantras, donating, and meditating can bring peace of mind, financial progress, and family well-being, according to beliefs.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.