Image Credit : Getty

The total lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025, is one of the biggest astronomical events of the year. It will be clearly visible in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, parts of Europe, and Australia.

Lasting approximately 82 minutes and 6 seconds, this eclipse will turn the moon reddish, earning it the name “Blood Moon.” According to NASA, it's one of the longest lunar eclipses this year.