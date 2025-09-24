Mercury Enters Libra in October: These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Get a Financial Boost
In the first week of October 2025, Mercury enters Libra, bringing a wave of luck and financial gains for three zodiac signs. This shift signals a jackpot of opportunities, wealth, and positive changes. Find out if your sign is one of them.
Image Credit : Getty
Aquarius
For Aquarius, Mercury's transit signals career progress. Entrepreneurs can reach new heights. Family issues will be resolved. Confidence will increase, helping you make good decisions.
Image Credit : Getty
Cancer
Mercury's transit in Libra is great for Cancer's business. Expect positive results at work, praise from bosses, and beneficial travel. Good investment opportunities will pop up.
Image Credit : Getty
Virgo
Mercury's transit opens new income streams for Virgo. You might get back stuck money, bringing financial stability. You'll have family support and your social standing will rise.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
