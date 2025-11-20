Image Credit : Getty

The radix number for those born on the 7th, 16th, and 25th of each month is 7. The number obtained by adding the digits of their birth date is called the radix number. Women born on these dates are heavily influenced by Ketu.

Number 7 is associated with the planet Ketu. Ketu is the planet of secrets, mysteries, and hidden things. Therefore, women born on these dates keep everything a secret. Their thoughts are very deep.

Highly Intelligent

Women with radix number 7 are very intelligent. They are very active. They will accomplish brave tasks. They take the lead and easily finish even difficult jobs. They see everything from a different perspective.

They handle challenging situations calmly. No one is better than them at keeping their minds under control. They express their feelings very slowly. That's why it's so hard to understand them.