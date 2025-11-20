Astrology 2026: Major Transits That Will Trouble These Zodiac Signs
In 2026, the transits of Saturn, Rahu, Ketu, and Jupiter may bring challenges for five zodiac signs. These planetary movements are expected to create difficulties and increase sorrow throughout the year.
Aries
Aries is under Saturn's Sade Sati, which means mental stress and worry. Expect money troubles, fights, and health issues. Unnecessary travel will just add to the stress.
Leo
Leo gets Saturn's influence for half the year, causing health problems, especially with the head and feet. Work might hit a snag. You'll feel down and face a lot of fights.
Sagittarius
For Sagittarius, Saturn's tough 'iron phase' starts in 2026, so expenses will go up. Mental stress will rise, and you'll spend more. You'll get into religious stuff.
Aquarius
Sade Sati continues for Aquarius, with Rahu there too. Expect work roadblocks, eye issues, and your partner's health might be weak. Stress and family drama could increase.
Pisces
Pisces is also in Saturn's half-Sade Sati, so 2026 will be a mixed bag. Sudden costs might pop up, causing stress and work delays. You'll be really into religious activities.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Explore the world of Astrology with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes. updates for all Zodiac Signs. Get personalized astrological predictions, expert insights, and guidance on love, career, health, and finance. Stay connected to what the stars say about your future. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate astrology updates anytime, anywhere.