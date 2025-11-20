Mercury Retrograde 2025 Begins November 23: 5 Zodiac Signs Must Stay Alert
Mercury Retrograde 2025 in Libra: On November 23, 2025, Lord Mercury is set to begin his retrograde journey. In this post, we'll take a detailed look at the zodiac signs that need to be careful during Mercury's retrograde transit.
Mercury Retrograde 2025
In Vedic astrology, Mercury is a key planet for intellect and speech. Its retrograde motion can cause misunderstandings, communication issues, and financial or career losses.
Mercury begins its retrograde journey in Libra
Retrograde motion is when a planet seems to move backward. Mercury does this three times a year. This time, it starts in Libra on Nov 23. Let's see which signs need to be careful.
1. Aries
Aries, be cautious. With Mercury in your 7th house, expect work errors, pressure from bosses, and financial strain. Business competition may rise. Stay alert and focused.
2. Taurus
Taurus, this isn't a great time. With Mercury in your 6th house, expect career setbacks and financial losses. Promotions may be delayed, and business rivals could cause trouble.
3. Cancer
Cancer, expect challenges with property matters. Your mother's health may need attention, and unexpected expenses could arise. Family disagreements are also possible. Be patient.
4. Scorpio
Scorpio, be extra cautious. You might lack support at work, so rely on yourself. Avoid emotional outbursts. Family relationships could be strained, and health needs attention.
5. Pisces
Pisces, this transit is unfavorable. You'll find it hard to reach goals and make decisions. Stress may cause work errors. Business owners could face losses and financial instability.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
