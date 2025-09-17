Image Credit : stockPhoto

The Radix Number is the single-digit number you get by adding the digits of your birth date. For example:

* If someone is born on the 14th, 1 + 4 = 5. The Radix Number is 5.

* If born on the 29th, 2 + 9 = 11 → 1 + 1 = 2. The Radix Number is 2.

So, for those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th, the Radix Number is 2.