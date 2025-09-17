Rare Saturn-Mercury Conjunction After 30 Years to Bring Luck to 3 Zodiac Signs
According to astrology, on September 17, Saturn and Mercury will be at a 180-degree angle. This rare alignment is set to bring a stroke of luck to certain zodiac signs, opening doors to fortune and success.
In Vedic astrology, planetary transits create yogas affecting life. On Sep 17, Mercury and Saturn will be in opposition, a 180-degree angle, boosting some signs' careers.
Pisces
The Saturn-Mercury conjunction brings many benefits to Pisces. Expect sudden financial gains and new income sources. You'll find satisfaction in your career and family life.
Gemini
For Gemini, the Saturn-Mercury conjunction brings success in all tasks. You won't face financial issues. Businesspeople will see profits and new responsibilities at work.
Libra
This conjunction is very favorable for Libra. Your income will increase significantly. You may get leadership roles, travel abroad for work, and benefit from past investments.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.