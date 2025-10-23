Image Credit : Getty

Number 1 (born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th of any month)

Ganesh says your thoughts will be creative today. Insomnia might bother you. The bond between spouses will be sweet. You'll have a good day with your kids.

Number 2 (born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, and 29th of any month)

Ganesh says your finances will improve. You might face skin issues. Students can hope to go abroad. Don't overwork. You'll get relief from stress.