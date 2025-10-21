Shukra Gochar 2025: Venus Star Change Brings Double Luck for These 4 Zodiac Signs
Shukra Gochar: The impact of planetary and star changes is very noticeable for some zodiac signs. The planet Venus is about to change its star, a shift that will bring wonderful changes to the lives of four zodiac signs.
Venus Star Transit
Planets are always shifting between zodiac signs and nakshatras. In astrology, Venus is known as a benevolent planet. On October 28, it will enter Chitra nakshatra, ruled by Mars — a transit that is set to double the luck and bring positive changes for four zodiac signs.
1. Aries
For Aries natives, this Venus transit is very beneficial. Expect business progress, better family relationships, and career growth with promotions. Your income will rise.
2. Taurus
Good days begin for Taurus with this Venus transit. You'll feel enthusiastic and your life will become more luxurious. Expect amazing benefits and financial gains from unexpected sources.
3. Libra
Libra's self-confidence will soar during this Venus transit. You might marry your desired partner. Expect career progress and new ways to earn money. You may buy new property.
4. Scorpio
Scorpios will see auspicious results. As Venus enters Chitra, your luck will double. Pending tasks will be completed, and you might recover lost money. New job offers are likely.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
