Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesh says you'll enjoy time with family and friends. Focus on household chores. Anger could ruin your day. Possible sore throat. A day of hard work.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesh says there might be disagreements with siblings. Possible indigestion. Confidence might take a hit. Business will improve.