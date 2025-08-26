Image Credit : stockPhoto

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says you might plan to buy a vehicle or property. Watch your budget before spending. Control your anger. You'll benefit from expert advice.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says you might bump into someone unexpectedly. You could be worried about a family member's health. The stock market might be bearish. Your finances will improve. It's a good day for investments.