Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesh says you'll feel mentally strong. You'll spend time in intellectual and engaging activities. Reputation might be at risk. Positive changes are coming.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesh says you might get good news regarding property. Young people can make their own decisions. Work skills will improve.