Aries:

Income might increase for this sign. There's potential for profit in partnership businesses. If any money is stuck, you might get it today. A family member might suddenly fall ill. It's best to avoid arguments.

Taurus:

Work might get complicated for this sign. You'll have to do some work you don't want to. Control your emotions and anger, or things could get worse. You won't feel like doing your daily tasks. You'll be worried about your child's future. Take care of your health.