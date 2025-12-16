Vastu Tips 2026: Bring These Auspicious Items Home Before New Year for Wealth
Vastu Tips 2026: According to Vastu Shastra, bringing certain auspicious items home before the New Year can attract wealth, positivity, and prosperity while helping to avoid money problems in 2026.
Bring these items home for good luck
Vastu Shastra says certain items attract wealth. Since 2026 is the year of the Sun, bringing Sun-related items home before the new year can bring happiness and prosperity.
Copper Sun
Astrology links copper to the Sun. Before 2026, hang a copper sun 7-8 feet high. Daily, sprinkle Ganga water and apply kumkum for positivity in your home and life.
Sunflower Plant
Linked to the Sun, a sunflower plant at home boosts positivity. Vastu says keeping one at work is also lucky, paving the way for progress and success.
Photo of Kubera
Before 2026 begins, bring home a photo or idol of Kubera, the god of wealth. Place it in the north direction of the house, as this is considered the direction of wealth.
Rice in a silver vessel
To solve money problems, keep a silver vessel filled with rice before 2026 starts. This simple Vastu remedy is believed to open the doors to wealth and end financial troubles.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
