Mercury and Venus Transit January 2026: Know Who Gets Career and Love Boost
The Mercury–Venus conjunction forming Yuti Drishti Yoga in January 2026 will bring positive results in career, finance and relationships. Gemini natives benefit the most, along with other lucky zodiac signs.
Mercury and Venus
Astrologers say 2026 brings auspicious events. On Jan 29, Mercury and Venus conjunct, forming Yuti Drishti Yoga, where planets in the same house influence each other.
Gemini
The Mercury-Venus conjunction is great for Gemini. Expect sudden financial gains and good property investment opportunities. A key business deal may be secured. It's a good time for new projects.
Libra
This conjunction is very lucky for Libra. You'll succeed in saving money and financial matters will shine. Expect success in court cases and a possible promotion at work. Enjoy family time.
Aquarius
This conjunction is special for Aquarius. Progress in business and career is likely, with chances for promotion and fame. Mending broken relationships will bring joy. It's a great time to earn and save.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
