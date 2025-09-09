Image Credit : Getty

Aries: Pending tasks will be completed with help from your father or superiors. You'll have your partner's support. Fatigue might be a problem. A day for gaining respect and unexpected financial gains will make you happy. Expect crowds from morning. You might take an important trip.

Taurus: You'll succeed with others' help. You might travel near or far. Expect respect and lots of happiness and luck. You'll benefit from good work and a gentle demeanor.