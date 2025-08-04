Image Credit : Gemini

Aries:

Aries, the planets are aligned favorably, creating strong success potential. A major deal could finalize by evening. Government employees might receive recognition. Material gains are likely. You'll be involved in a family or social event in the evening, boosting your reputation through social spending.

Taurus:

Taurus, it's a lucky day! Fortune favors you. Your mind will be engaged in auspicious activities. Travel plans might develop. Success in legal disputes is likely, and a change of location is possible. You'll find success in all endeavors, and your strength will increase. An important family event might be organized. Wishes will be fulfilled. A favorable environment at work will help your plans succeed.