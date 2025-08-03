Image Credit : Gemini

Raksha Bandhan holds great significance in Indian culture. Every year, we celebrate it on Shravana Purnima. Every girl ties a Rakhi to her brother, wishing for his lifelong protection. This year, Rakhi falls on August 9th. After tying the Rakhi, almost everyone gives gifts to their siblings. Let's find out what kind of gift, based on their zodiac sign, would be best for your brother or sister.