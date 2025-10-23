Money Shower and Success for 4 Zodiac Signs from October 24 Due to Mercury Transit
The Mercury transit on October 24 will bring wealth, success, and prosperity to four lucky zodiac signs. Astrology predicts major financial gains and career growth for these signs during this period.
Mercury
Mercury will transit into Scorpio on October 24. It will then go retrograde on November 10 and direct on November 29. This period can be very lucky for four zodiac signs.
Leo
Mercury's transit benefits Leos. You'll gain material comforts and wealth. Peace will prevail at home, and luck is on your side. Those prepping for exams may find success.
Scorpio
Mercury enters Scorpio, bringing positive results. Singles may get married, and couples will strengthen bonds. Expect career progress and an end to old disputes. You'll gain honor.
Aquarius
Aquarius natives will see benefits in their job and business from Mercury's transit. Your influence and performance will improve. A desired job transfer is possible.
Cancer
Mercury's transit brings good results for Cancer. Expect big business profits and new job achievements. Your communication will charm others. Dreams of going abroad may come true.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.