The conjunction of Mercury and Pluto has created Navapancham Rajayoga, which will bring good fortune like wealth, career success, and financial improvement to Gemini, Virgo, and Libra. Significant life changes are expected.
Mercury - Pluto Conjunction
Navapancham Rajayoga 2025
Gemini
This Rajayoga is great for Gemini. Expect new opportunities, travel benefits, and career growth from better communication skills. Job seekers will find work. Those in business will see increased profits, leading to better financial inflow and new investment opportunities.
Virgo
For Virgo, this yoga is very auspicious. It will bring benefits in all areas. New work will start, obstacles will vanish, business profits will double, and you will find peace in your family and married life.
Libra
For Libra, expect unexpected income. Ancestral property disputes will be resolved. You might buy a house or vehicle, and a salary hike will bring peace of mind.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.