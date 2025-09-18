Shadashtak Yog: 3 Zodiac Signs That Will Face Bad Luck Soon; Check Yours
Astrology warns that the Shadashtak Yog, formed by the 150° meeting of Venus and Saturn, may bring bad luck to three some zodiac signs. This rare planetary alignment could lead to emotional, financial, or relationship struggles for those affected.
Shadashtak Yog
According to Vedic astrology, the Shadashtak Yog, formed by Venus and Saturn on Sep 18, 2025, can bring financial loss, health issues, and stress to some zodiac signs.
Aries
Aries may face high expenses, legal troubles, and health issues. Be cautious, avoid arguments, and think before investing. Worshipping Saturn can help reduce negative effects.
Sagittarius
For Sagittarius, this yoga can cause family tension. Be careful with words. Take care of your mother's health. Business may slow down, and important tasks might be delayed.
Leo
Leo may experience a dip in confidence and health issues. Relationships could suffer. Partnership businesses might face losses. Worshipping Mahalakshmi can help.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.