Mars Transit in Libra 2025: 36 Days of Wealth and Raja Yoga for These Signs
Mars transit in Libra brings a powerful 36-day phase filled with wealth, luck, and Raja Yoga for select zodiac signs. As the planet of energy shifts, financial growth and career breakthroughs are likely. Find out if your sign will benefit.
15
Image Credit : Getty
Aries
The presence of Mars in Libra will be beneficial for Aries. This is a good time for those wanting to change jobs. There will also be profits in business. Be careful in marriage matters.
25
Image Credit : Getty
Taurus
For Taurus, the transit of Mars in Libra brings happiness. Your love life will be exciting. Love will grow. Your changed nature might surprise your partner. You may buy a car.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Cancer
This Mars transit gives Cancer a chance to advance their career. Work problems will be solved. They will get new opportunities. They might travel for work. Financial gain is possible.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Libra
The Mars transit is auspicious for Libra as Mars will be here for 36 days. This boosts your influence and respect. You will gain wealth and your health will improve. Control your anger.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Sagittarius
The Mars transit will be beneficial for Sagittarius, especially for those in the defense sector. It's a good time to buy electronics. Business will boom. Sudden happiness is possible.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
