Mahalaxmi Rajayoga in Scorpio: Mars-Moon Conjunction Brings Fortune
Mars and Moon will form a powerful Mahalaxmi Rajayoga in Scorpio after 18 years, bringing major career and business benefits for three zodiac signs. This rare Raja Yoga can boost growth, success, and financial gains.
Mars
As per Vedic astrology, Mars is in Scorpio. On Nov 20, the Moon enters Scorpio, joining Mars to form Mahalaxmi Rajayoga, bringing special benefits to 3 zodiac signs.
Scorpio
For Scorpios, this Rajayoga is very beneficial. Pending tasks will finish, wealth will grow, and confidence will rise. New income sources may open, boosting your finances.
Libra
For Libras, Mahalaxmi Rajayoga can be very lucky. You might see unexpected financial gains and huge success. Your work will be praised, and a salary hike is also possible.
Pisces
For Pisces, this Rajayoga is very beneficial. You'll have a great time at work. New sources of income may open up, and your health will improve.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.