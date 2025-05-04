Mercury-Mars Yoga: Wealth for These Zodiac Signs
In astrology, this angular conjunction of two planets is called Tridecile Yoga.
| Published : May 04 2025, 03:13 PM
2 Min read
Mercury and Mars are 108 degrees apart. In astrology, this angular conjunction is Tridecile Yoga. Its impact relates to intellect, speech, logic, courage, and action. Learn about Tridecile Yoga and the 5 zodiac signs it benefits.
Aquarius: Confidence and clear thinking abound. Implement postponed decisions. Income sources may increase, especially from freelancing, IT, or online business. Family support and financial gains from old relationships are possible. Take care of your health; overexertion can lead to fatigue.
Sagittarius: New journeys and business expansion are indicated. A fresh perspective enables big decisions. Success in work or higher education abroad is likely. Finances strengthen, and promotions are possible for employees. Seek expert advice before major decisions; avoid emotionally driven choices.
Virgo: Time for practical decisions. Your ruler, Mercury, energized by Mars, fosters action. Plans succeed, especially in accounting, research, education, or consulting. Home life is joyful and peaceful. Use time and energy wisely; avoid others' problems.
Leo: This yoga boosts leadership. Your advice is valued at work, and decisions as a team leader are praised. Stuck funds may return. Partnership ventures are profitable. Effective communication helps build new connections. Avoid arrogance; listen carefully to others for success.
Aries: Energy and thoughtfulness combine powerfully. Quick thinking and decisive action set you apart. Financial gains are likely, especially in technology, marketing, or communication. Investments may succeed. Job seekers might receive desired offers. Think before speaking to avoid relationship issues.
