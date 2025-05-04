Image Credit : Freepik

For Taurus, Venus's transit in Revati Nakshatra brings luck and happiness. Pisces is Taurus's eleventh house. The transit occurs in your eleventh house of friendships, social networks, and desires. Your social circle will expand, and you'll benefit from new friends or contacts. You're likely to succeed in team projects and group activities. A special someone may enter your life through friends. Couples can plan a romantic trip. There are chances of financial gains from investments or old projects. Revati Nakshatra's influence will make you creative and spiritual, bringing peace of mind.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.