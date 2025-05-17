Lucky and Auspicious Days for Each Zodiac Sign
Discover your lucky days based on your zodiac sign for 2025. Learn how astrology influences your week.
Aries are very active and always energetic. Enthusiasm is their strength and inspiration. The ruling planet of Aries is Mars. Therefore, Tuesday is considered auspicious for them.
The ruling planet of this sign is Venus. Taurus are stubborn by nature and are always thinking about achieving their goals. If they decide to do something, they will not be satisfied until it is finished. Wednesday and Friday are auspicious days for this sign. The work they undertake on these days will be successful.
The ruling planet of this sign is Mercury. Their grasping power and memory power are very good. They have the personality and ability to attract anyone instantly. Wednesday brings them good fortune among the seven days of the week. Most of their work is completed on this day.
The ruling planet of this sign is the Moon. Cancerians are known for their good thoughts and imagination. Monday can be said to be a lucky day for Cancer. The work they do on Monday brings them good results. They are likely to hear good news on Monday.
The ruling planet of this sign is the Sun and the lucky day is Sunday. Sunday is the most important and influential day for Leos, who are ruled by the Sun. This day is best for Leos to showcase their talents to the world.
The ruling planet of this sign is Mercury. They have a clear picture of where to showcase their talents. Virgo's perfection is admirable to others. Wednesday is an auspicious day and week for this sign.
The ruling planet of Libra is Venus. They have the skill to manage both home and office very well. Compared to other days, Friday is the most enjoyable day for them and a day of good experiences.
The ruling planet of this sign is Mars. They meticulously follow every effort to prove themselves in all fields. No other day can be as good as Tuesday for Scorpios. This day is a lucky day for Scorpios.
The ruling planet of this sign is Jupiter. Therefore, Thursday is very auspicious for this sign. Ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarians are generally known for their good personality and generosity. The work they do on Thursday will bring them success.
The ruling planet of this sign is Saturn. Capricorns have a desire to stand out among everyone by doing different things. Saturday is an auspicious day for them. The tasks they undertake on Saturday will bring them success.
The ruling planet for this sign is also Saturn. They have the ability to work in all fields. Aquarians are not perturbed by changes, and there is no doubt that Saturday will bring them good fortune.
The ruling planet of this sign is Jupiter. Thursday is an auspicious day for them. Pisceans are very enthusiastic on Thursdays and complete any work on that day.