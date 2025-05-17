This week holds significance for all 12 zodiac signs, impacting career and education. Discover what the stars have in store for your professional and academic pursuits.

This week brings ups and downs in career and education for various zodiac signs. Some signs will encounter promising opportunities, while others should proceed with caution.

Aries

Students may experience decreased interest in studies this week. Your mind might wander, and willpower could weaken. Negligence may lead to setbacks, but you'll eventually realize it.

Taurus

If considering research, this week is favorable, and you might secure your desired position. If competing, don't forget to revise.

Gemini

Interest in studies may decline. Lack of diligence could lead to setbacks. The career sphere might also see fluctuations.

Cancer

Those dreaming of competitive success might need more time. The period is good for higher education. Avoid changes this week unless essential.

Leo

Wisdom and knowledge will grow. You'll want to progress by learning new things and making investments.

Virgo

You might develop interest in new areas. Those preparing for competitions could succeed with Mars's grace.

Libra

Engaging in research and work will keep your mind sharp. Efforts to understand and learn new things will be beneficial. This is a good time for higher education or government job preparation.

Scorpio

Any mental worries about past issues will dissipate. You might join a new course, benefiting your studies. Opportunities for foreign education could arise; don't miss them.

Sagittarius

Wasting time on friends and social media could distract from studies. Complete any study-related tasks promptly.

Capricorn

Students pursuing higher education will receive teacher support. Avoid overconfidence. Hard work in competitions will prevent missed opportunities.

Aquarius

This week will be spent acquiring knowledge. Stay focused on studies to maintain interest. Part-time work will be successful.

Pisces

Friends might waste your time. If preparing for higher education or government jobs, this period requires hard work and patience.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.