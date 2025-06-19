- Home
Jupiter's rise on July 9th brings fortune to 5 zodiac signs: Taurus, Leo, Libra, and more
Jupiter, the planet of wealth, prosperity, and knowledge, is currently in a setting state. According to the Drik Panchang, Jupiter will now rise on July 9th.
| Published : Jun 19 2025, 09:30 AM
2 Min read
Jupiter, the planet of wealth, prosperity, and knowledge, has been setting since June 12, 2025. According to the Drik Panchang, Jupiter will rise again on July 9th at 4:44 AM. No auspicious events are held during Jupiter's 27-day setting period. Jupiter signifies knowledge, religion, wealth, position, prestige, and luck. Its rise brings new opportunities and progress.
Jupiter's rise brings good signs for Taurus. Efforts at work will be appreciated, with potential for promotion. If awaiting a government job or promotion, your time has come. Increased money flow and completion of pending tasks are likely. Family life will also see increased respect.
For Leos, Jupiter's rise brings a new direction. Leadership skills will be recognized, increasing prestige. New business deals or partnerships will prove beneficial. Good news regarding foreign travel or higher education is possible, along with strong chances of financial gains.
Jupiter's rise is highly beneficial for Libras, especially in education, writing, law, or justice. Eloquence will impress others, and relationships will be harmonious. Bank balances will improve, with potential gains from investments.
Capricorns will receive full luck support due to Jupiter's rise. Unfinished projects will start completing. Those employed might get new responsibilities, paving the way for future progress. Property or vehicle purchase is possible. Family life will be happy and peaceful.
Jupiter's direct aspect on Pisces will be fruitful. Confidence will increase, and long-pending tasks will complete quickly. This time is favorable for students. Besides financial gains, spiritual growth is indicated. A religious journey is possible, and peace and balance will prevail.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
