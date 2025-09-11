Image Credit : Getty

Jupiter, Pisces's ruler, transits your 4th house, strengthening matters related to mother, family happiness, and property. Venus transits your 5th house, which signifies children, creativity, education, and arts, bringing success in these areas. Childless couples may be blessed with a child. Those in creative fields will see positive results. Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on Fridays and donating rice or milk will be beneficial. Patience in family matters is essential.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.