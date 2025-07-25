Jupiter's Transit: Lucky Streak for 3 Zodiac Signs! Are You One of Them?
Life Changes for Leo, Gemini, and Sagittarius: Vedic astrology says Jupiter, like other planets, changes its movement from time to time. This transit could bring wealth to these 3 signs.
On July 28, Jupiter will enter the fourth phase of Ardra Nakshatra. Jupiter will remain in this nakshatra until August 12. After this, on August 13, it will enter Punarvasu Nakshatra.
3 Zodiac Signs Will Get Special Benefits
According to astrology, when Jupiter is in a strong position in the horoscope, a person's financial condition is good. Along with this, success is achieved in every kind of work. In such a situation, let's find out which 3 zodiac signs will benefit from the change in Jupiter's constellation.
Gemini: Jupiter's transit may bring new opportunities and good news. Relationships with family and friends will strengthen. Career decisions should be made with careful consideration. You'll find support from your partner. Take care of your health and be mindful of your words.
Leo: Jupiter's transit brings beneficial results. Financial stability is likely, and it's a favorable time for business owners. Profits are possible. Family life will be peaceful, and there's a chance of a new job opportunity.
Sagittarius: Jupiter's transit could prove very auspicious. Life's difficulties will gradually decrease. Employed individuals will find success and respect, along with support from friends. Career stability and peace are indicated, and luck will be on your side.
