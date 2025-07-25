Sun Transit: Big Changes for Three Zodiac Signs After August 3rd
The Sun transits into Ashlesha Nakshatra on August 3rd, impacting three zodiac signs positively. Find out what's in store for your sign!
The Sun is considered the king of the planets and holds great importance in astrology. It's an auspicious planet, and its every transit significantly impacts almost all zodiac signs. Those with a strong Sun in their birth chart possess high self-confidence, good reputation, health, and luck in their endeavors, increasing their chances of success.
On August 3rd, at 4:16 AM, the Sun enters Ashlesha Nakshatra, remaining there until August 30th. Afterward, it moves into Purva Phalguni Nakshatra. Also, on August 17th, the Sun transits into Leo. This month will be particularly favorable for three zodiac signs, bringing them a period of royal luck. Let's find out which signs these are....
Scorpio
Scorpios have high chances of promotion in August. Businesspeople might see good returns on past investments. Industrialists may find relief from competitors and potential business expansion. Singles could find their life partner, but avoid hasty decisions. Married life will also be joyful.
Libras will benefit greatly from the Sun's transit in August. Health improves, desires may be fulfilled, shopkeepers could see increased profits, and social standing rises. Relief from skin ailments is also possible.
In August, the Sun's transit in Leo is auspicious, bringing overall good fortune. Young Leos will experience increased confidence, while employed individuals might see personality enhancements. Businesses could flourish, recovering past losses, and health will generally improve.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.