Image Credit : Getty

The Sun is considered the king of the planets and holds great importance in astrology. It's an auspicious planet, and its every transit significantly impacts almost all zodiac signs. Those with a strong Sun in their birth chart possess high self-confidence, good reputation, health, and luck in their endeavors, increasing their chances of success.

On August 3rd, at 4:16 AM, the Sun enters Ashlesha Nakshatra, remaining there until August 30th. Afterward, it moves into Purva Phalguni Nakshatra. Also, on August 17th, the Sun transits into Leo. This month will be particularly favorable for three zodiac signs, bringing them a period of royal luck. Let's find out which signs these are....